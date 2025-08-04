Prosecutors Clap Back At Diddy’s Latest Attempt To Get Out Of Prison

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

This past Wednesday (July 30), Diddy and his legal team raised many eyebrows when they filed a motion asking Judge Arun Submaranian to overturn his Mann Act conviction and allow him to walk a free man, but on Thursday (July 31), federal prosecutors clapped back at the sudden maneuver in hopes of keeping the Diddler behind bars.

According to TMZ, the prosecutors who tried the case against Diddy are calling BS on Diddy’s claim that he himself never had sex with the male prostitutes or actually fly them across state lines, so he didn’t actually commit any crime. A Hail Mary of biblical proportions, Diddy is swinging for the fences out of left field even as reports are coming out of the White House that Donald Trump is “seriously” considering blessing the rap icon with a presidential pardon.

Painting himself as simply a “voyeur and amateur pornographer,” Diddy is not only asking for the conviction to be overturned, but for a new trial solely on the Mann Act for which he was convicted and not the sex trafficking counts, which the trial was centered on and he was found not guilty of.

Prosecutors are having none of it and reminded the court of the kind of man Diddy has been accused of being.

TMZ reports:

Prosecutors say Diddy’s attempt to describe himself as a “John” ignores the fact that he “transported individuals for the purpose of prostitution on hundreds of occasions over the course of decades.”

They also accuse Diddy of plying Cassie and Jane with drugs to make sure they would participate in marathon freak-off sessions — while victimizing them through his violent outbursts.

In their filing, the feds push back against his request to be released on a $50 million bond, arguing he poses a danger to others because of his history of violent behavior.

They further accuse Diddy of being a flight risk, warning that he might just take off since he’s facing quite a bit of time behind bars due to his convictions.

If Trump doesn’t come through with that presidential pardon, Diddy just may take flight. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Diddy’s request? Should he be set free and get a new trial? Let us know in the comments section below.