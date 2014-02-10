Drake & Rihanna Spotted Partying Together In Los Angeles

Drake and Rihanna‘s relationship eventually led to Chris Brown catching a bottle to his chin. No matter because the Toronto rapper and Bajan singer were spotted partying together in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Reports TMZ:

Drake and Rihanna got back together this weekend — at least for a couple hours — partying it up at the same table inside an L.A. nightclub Friday … and we’re told they were getting preeeeetty cozy.

Sources tell us, Dreezy and Ri-Ri arrived separately at Hollywood’s Hooray Henry’s late Friday night … but spent the next few hours getting close at Drake’s VIP table. No flagrant PDA, but we’re told they were definitely being affectionate.

The on-again off-again couple left in separate cars early Saturday AM — but this is interesting … we’re told they left only minutes apart.

Drake has most recently been linked to Lenny Kravitz’s daughter Zoe — as recently as a couple weeks ago — but old habits die hard.