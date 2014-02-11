Kanye West Celebrates The College Dropout With Kim Kardashian & Massive Cake [PHOTO]

After giving fans some heartfelt words via Twitter, Kanye West and fiancee Kim Kardashian celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the album that started it all, The College Dropout.

West’s longtime friend and barber, Ibn Jasper, was present for the quaint celebration and posted a few photos on Instagram to boot. The G.O.O.D. Music MC could be seen smiling ear to ear while looking at a massive cake created in the likeness of the “College Dropout Bear” on the album’s infamous artwork.

The mind behind the music wasn’t the only one who commemorated his first release. Hip-Hop fans and publications alike flooded the Internets with stories pegged in admiration of West’s first game changing body of work.

See a few flicks of Kanye West’s birthday cake on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »