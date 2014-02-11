Big Sean Models In Aura Gold Spring 2014 Lookbook [PHOTOS]

Piggybacking off of New York Fashion Week, Big Sean has unveiled the spring 2014 lookbook of his clothing brand, Aura Gold. This collection puts its own spin on an array of the current trends in streetwear

Sean models a few pieces, including a long sleeve T-shirt, a baseball jersey, satin jacket, short sleeve T-shirt, crewneck, and more. Each piece has an athletic function and are split into three separate capsule collections — “Prodigy,” “Smoke & Mirrors” and “Waves.”

Per an official press release:

Prodigy: Coming off the success of Fall 13’s Black Collection, Aura Gold’s first Spring 14 delivery continues to experiment with tones of black in its Prodigy capsule. This time the use of black is contrasted with white and heather grey, exploring new athletic fabrics and silhouettes. The instant classic Aura Gold baseball shirt is reinterpreted with elements from American Football. Fashionable takes on classic soccer and ice hockey jerseys are merchandised with Aura Gold’s drop crotch and motor sports inspired bottoms to create a clean, sophisticated look. Smoke & Mirrors: Inspired by the elements, the second Spring delivery uses shades of grey with luxurious details such as tonal diamond quilting and micro striped heather rib. Rich textures are the backdrop for hi tech print techniques such as sublimated prints on poly mesh, which bring out vibrant colors and all over photo real images. Reflections and proportions are playfully distorted, allowing for clever twists off traditional constructions and silhouettes. Aura Gold’s most intricate offering to date, the Smoke & Mirrors capsule demonstrates the label’s skillful sleight of hand. Waves: Aura Gold’s third Spring delivery offers the brand’s staple pieces with a splash of color. White bodies with shiny white die cut vinyl heat transfers create subtle textural contrasts with understated design details. The sublimated graphics in this collection are

See the full collection via the Aura Gold spring 2014 lookbook on the following pages.

—

Photo: Marat Shaya

