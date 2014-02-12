Jay Z, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar Among Nominees For 2014 mtvU Woodie Awards

Somewhere between the MTV VMAs and EMAs lie the mtvU Woodie Awards. The college-based trophy doesn’t hold as much distinction as its aforementioned older sibling but it still scores a bit of bragging rights in artist’s dressing rooms. And if nothing else, it will give spectators a cool music show.

As always, the 10th annual Woodie Awards will be held at SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX, and 2014’s lineup mirrors the recent Grammy Awards with Hip-Hop being well represented among the nominees.

Kendrick Lamar looks to avenge his Grammy Award shutout with the very record that gained him a new legion of fans and followers in the “Radioactive (Remix)” with Imagine Dragons. Pharrell is also up for the top honor of Woodie of the Year, with Drake also lurking in the same category. And Jay Z’s success on his Magna Carta Tour didn’t go unnoticed by the judging committee.

Surprisingly there is no trace of Macklemore in this year’s list of nominees, after he and Ryan Lewis were crowned kings at the past American Music Awards and Grammys to boot.

The 2014 mtvU Woodie Awards will air on March 16 at 8 p.m.EST/PST directly after a special segment for fans to brush up on their Woodie history.

Proceed on to the gallery to check the list of noms as well as the Hip-Hop selections within the category.

