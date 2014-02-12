Drake Says Macklemore’s Apology Text Was “Wack As F*ck”

You weren’t the only one who thought the apology text Macklemore sent Kendrick Lamar, and made public, for beating him in every Grammy category was suspect. Drake recently went on the record to say the Seattle rapper’s move was “wack as f*ck.”

The “Started From The Bottom” rapper, who won a Grammy last year for his Take Care album, shared his opinion on the matter with Rolling Stone.

“I was like, ‘You won. Why are you posting your text message? Just chill. Take your W, and if you feel you didn’t deserve it, go get better — make better music,'” Drake told the music magazine. “It felt cheap. It didn’t feel genuine. Why do that? Why feel guilt? You think those guys would pay homage to you if they won?”

Macklemore also bested Drake in the Best Rap Album category at this year’s Grammys, and the YMCMB rapper offered his take on that, too. “This is how the world works: He made a brand of music that appealed to more people than me, Hov, Kanye and Kendrick,” he said.” Whether people wanna say it’s racial, or whether it’s just the fact that he tapped into something we can’t tap into. That’s just how the cards fall. Own your sh*t.”

Word.

The new issue of Rolling Stone hits newsstands on Friday, February 14.

—

Photo: Instagram/@KodakLens