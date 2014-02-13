CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Unveils Another Batch Of Tour Flicks [PHOTOS]

Chance The Rapper is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his “Social Experiment” tour via photos on his website. Today, he dropped off the latest batch of candid shots for your viewing pleasure.

A photographer was on hand to capture Chance on stage with his band rocking stages across the States. There’s also a few images of the Chicago native enjoying his down time back stage and elsewhere. There’s even a cameo appearance from Ceej of Atlanta-based collective Two-9 (he produced “Pusha Man” on Acid Rap).

Fans can expect more music from Chance in the near future, as he was recently spotted in the studio with Skrillex and Mike WiLL Made It. The former of the pair actually debuted a song featuring the rising MC during a recent Brooklyn show, though there’s no time table on when to expect CDQ versions of their collaborations.

In the meantime, see the best BTS moments from Chance The Rapper’s “Social Experiment” tour on the following pages.

Photo: Allen Daniels

"Social Experiment" Tour , photos

