Exclusive: AJ’s Dance Disaster In New Deb’s House Episode

Source: Debs House / WeTV

In the latest episode of Deb’s House, things got a little awkward for AJ.

Episode 204, called “Behind the Mask,” had the final six singers face two group challenges, and one of them involved dancing. While AJ has always been strong with vocals, dancing was a different story. When it was his turn to dance, AJ looked shook from the jump. He tried to keep up, but the moves didn’t come naturally.

Halfway through, he turned bright red and looked embarrassed. The rest of the group didn’t know whether to laugh or feel bad, it was hard to watch, but also kind of funny.

Even though it didn’t go well, AJ kept going and didn’t quit, which says a lot. The other contestants are feeling the pressure too, and this episode showed just how tough the competition is getting. With only a few spots left at the big R&B ball, everyone is starting to feel the heat.

Don’t miss all the drama and surprises on Deb’s House, airing Friday, September 12 at 9:30 pm ET/PT on WE tv, and streaming on ALLBLK. AJ will have to bounce back from his dancing fail as the competition gets even tougher in the final stretch.