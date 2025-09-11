Subscribe
News

Ms. Williams AKA "Teacher Bae" Says She's Being Body Shamed

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Ms. Williams often shares her fashion looks on her popular Instagram page, and says folks are siimply jealous of her body.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae

Ms. Williams, a teacher and rising social media star, has been showcasing her fresh looks while educating the youth, earning her the nickname “Teacher Bae.” However, Ms. Williams says that critics of her “Teacher Bae” posts online are simply jealous of her body and are s haming her for being curvy.

TMZ caught up with Ms. Williams for a quick chat on TMZ Live to discuss her rise in online notoriety due to her looks and her response to the aforementioned critics.

“They’re complaining about my shape. That’s all I see, is shape shaming. That’s it. I don’t see anything else,” Ms. Williams told the hosts of TMZ LIve. She did say that her co-workers and students aren’t put off by her looks and support her fashion statements.

“Everybody loves me. They think I dress nice. I don’t have nothing to say about my students or my staff,” Ms. Williams added.

According to Ms. Williams’ Instagram page, she is a first-year reading teacher at an unnamed school. She is also a proud graduate of Florida State University We’ll share one of her recent posts below.

Photo: Instagram

Related Tags

instagram Natural Curves

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
White House Coverage
9 Items
Politics

Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of “Anti-Whiteness,” Wants To Know Why The B In Black Is Capitalized

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
10 Items
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
15 Items
News

MAGA Whines About Black National Anthem Sung At Cowboys-Eagles NFL Opener

Street Fighter Movie
10 Items
Gaming

Cast For ‘Street Fighter Movie’ Officially Announced, Fighting Game Fans Are Not Excited

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023
News

Young Thug Faces Backlash After Leaked Jail Call Reveals Him Calling GloRilla Ugly

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close