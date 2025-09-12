Subscribe
News

Remembering PNB Rock: A Philly Legend Gone Too Soon

Three years ago today, we lost Philly’s own PNB Rock.

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Remembering PNB Rock: A Philly Legend Gone Too Soon
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Three years ago today, we lost Philly’s own PNB Rock.

His death shocked the entire Hip-Hop and R\&B world. Known for his unique sound and realness, PNB Rock made music that people felt. He first went viral with *“My City Needs Something,”* a song that showed love to his city and what it was going through. Even while he was in jail, his name was growing in the streets of Philly. When he came home, he signed with Atlantic Records and went on to drop three solid albums that showed his growth as an artist.

Hip-Hop Wired spoke with PNB Rock’s DJ, DJ B-Flex, and his close friend, PNB Nova. They both shared stories about growing up with Rock and how he always stayed true to who he was.

PNB Nova said, “Rock was really a local boul, he would just be riding down the street, whether you were in Germantown, North Philly, Willowgrove, the mall, you would be like yo that’s Rock. He was so thorough that he would never act like he was too good for you or none of that.” DJ B-Flex spoke about how he wants people to remember PNB Rock, saying, “Before there was a PNB Rock, there was a Rakim Allen, and he was a great father. That’s not my blood, but that’s my blood brother.”

Today we remember more than just an artist, we remember a real one who never forgot where he came from. PNB Rock gave hope to the city, stayed loyal to his fans, and left behind music that will never be forgotten. His legacy still lives on in Philly and beyond.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae
News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
10 Items
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration
Culture

YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Folds & Takes Plea Deal In Murder Case

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close