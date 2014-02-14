J. Cole ft. Amber Coffman – “She Knows” [VIDEO]

J. Cole delivered spot on visuals for each of his Born Sinner singles, and today, the Roc Nation MC continues the streak with “She Knows,” featuring Amber Coffman. Again, the Dreamville CEO proved that he doesn’t need to be the focal point of the story for it to be told effectively.

Here, we follow “Kyle,” a high school student with a wild side and a penchant for mischief. Think less Dangerous Minds and more in the terms of Lupe Fiasco’s “Kick Push,” as the teen ditches school to skateboard with a close friend. Viewers get to see the events that follow, including a surprising turn of events.

J. Cole does make a brief cameo appearance in the treatment.

Born Sinner is currently available for purchase via iTunes if you’ve yet to get yourself a copy. Check out the video for “She Knows.”

Photo: YouTube