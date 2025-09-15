‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ Finally Gets A Release Date

Nintendo / Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Samus is going Beyond, and it finally has a release date, and a new way of getting around a hostile alien planet.

During its incredibly stacked Nintendo Direct that featured plenty of announcements, one of them stood out the most, and it was definitely Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Before the arrival of this latest look at the game that was once tragically stuck in development hell, we all assumed that we were getting another typical adventure featuring the world’s greatest fictional bounty hunter, Samus, but from the first-person perspective, boy, were we wrong.

In the latest trailer, which also confirmed the game’s December 4th release date, we also learned that the term “Beyond” in the title truly means this newest installment is taking things even further.

No longer just confined to tight corridors that could either be feature a space pirate or an alien creature waiting to attack you, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will see Samus travel and battle in wide-open areas like dunes, and check this out, all of this will be happening while Samus is riding a new motorcycle we have never seen before.

It looks like Samus’ bike will play a pivotal role in the game. We hope it’s nothing like the Batmobile in Batman: Arkham Knight that quickly became a tired trope in what was still a fantastic game.

The trailer features Samus firing homing projectiles at targets and pulling off an Akira-like slide with the bike to deliver a plasma blast at enemies.

The bike, which we don’t know the name of yet, along with the whip or grappling hook, adds a different element to the franchise that almost makes it look like a completely different game altogether.

Consider us even more hyped for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.