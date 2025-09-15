Subscribe
News

Metro Boomin Ain’t Taking The Blame For Drake & Future Fallout

Metro Boomin Ain’t Taking The Blame For Drake & Future Fallout

Metro Boomin makes it clear he doesn’t care if fans blame him for Drake and Future not working together anymore.

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Metro Boomin makes it clear he doesn’t care if fans blame him for Drake and Future not working together anymore.

The hit producer, who helped create their 2015 mixtape “What a Time to Be Alive“, clapped back at a fan on X who blamed him for the duo’s split. The fan was upset about Young Metro and Pluto teaming up with Kendrick Lamar on the 2024 song “Like That,” which many saw as a diss toward Drake. The track appeared on Metro and Future’s joint album “We Don’t Trust You“, and it kicked off a series of diss tracks between Kendrick and Drake.

“Ur f*cka** the reason we ain’t getting no more Pluto and Drizzy fuck your day,” the fan wrote. Metro didn’t hold back, replying, “cry me a river f*ck boy.”

Even though people online are pointing fingers, some say Drake and Future already worked things out. Last year, Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson said the two had a phone call and settled their differences. Still, the drama has fans wondering if they’ll ever make music together again. Metro recently spoke on the situation, saying that sometimes friends fall out, and it’s just part of life. “Have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day,” he said. “This just happens to have an audience.”

At the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Metro also said he has “love and respect” for everyone he works with, although he didn’t mention Drake directly.

Whether or not Drake and Future will reunite, Metro wants it known that he’s not the one to blame.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Games

50 Cent Looks The Part In First Footage of Him As Balrog In The Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration
Culture

YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Folds & Takes Plea Deal In Murder Case

Real American Freestyle League Visits "Fox & Friends"
16 Items
News

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For Suggesting “Involuntary Lethal Injections” For Unhoused Individuals, X Asks Why Does He Still Have A Job?

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
News

Meg Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson To Attend Jay-Z’s REFORM Gala

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close