Future Debuts New Hairstyle At Met Gala, X Has Thoughts
Future Debuts Shorter Hairstyle For Met Gala, Social Media Says He Needs Some Cecred
Future, popped up in NYC for the Met Gala looking quite different, and the internet wasted no time clowning the hitmaker. Future hasn’t been on the radar for much of 2025, but he is used this year’s Met Gala to make a bold statement with his hair. Fans were shocked to see the “March Madness” rapper without the locs we have come to know him for. He wore a shorter hairdo that showed off his natural hairstyle while keeping his signature bleach blonde coloring. Trying his best to stick with this year’s theme, Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, Future came correct with a Louis Vuitton tweed-like ensemble, paired with a white collared shirt, black tie, and shoes with an LV bag. Unfortunately, it was hair that took all the attention, and not his drip. Immediately, users on X, formerly Twitter, hilariously began comparing the rapper’s hair to that of comedian/actor Wanada Sykes, also known for a similar hairstyle. Another user on X had something to say about Future’s ends, writing in a post, “Future’s ends are damaged just like mine. That’s why I don’t idolize celebrities.” Tears. “future needs some faux locs IMMEDIATELY. STAT,” another post on X read. Someone compared his hair to Scottie Pippen’s fro-twist look in another post. Damn. Well, we are sure Future couldn’t care less what folks had to say about his hair, and can probably drop a bag to fix it up. But he’s still gonna get these jokes. You can see more reactions to Future’s new hairdo in the gallery below.The king of toxicity,
