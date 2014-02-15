Drake Says Lil Wayne To Release Tha Carter V In May [VIDEO]

In an interesting turn of events, Drake surprised attendees at a Sprite NBA All-Star event at the House of Blues in New Orleans with a hell of an announcement. According to the YMCMB rap star, Lil Wayne will release Tha Carter V on May 5.

“If you want to hear Lil Wayne at his best. If you want to hear Young Money at they best. I mean it’s Carter V May 5th. Just know we about this sh*t for real,” Drake said. Weezy was in attendance as well, so you know it’s real.

Fans will recall that The Carter V is supposed to be Lil Wayne’s final LP. If the date sticks, the project will follow Young Money’s forthcoming Rise of an Empire album, due to release March 11. Nicki Minaj is also gearing up to drop The Pink Print.

YMCMB back? See the footage of Drake’s announcement below.

—

Photo: YouTube