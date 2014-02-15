Kanye West – “Drunk In Love (Remix)” [LISTEN]

It’s no secret that Kanye West is head over heels for wife-to-be Kim Kardashian. Since it would only be right to share this in song, G.O.O.D. Music’s mastermind laid a quick verse on Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” for good measure.

If West’s visual for “Bound 2” was a little much for your taste, this freestyle is that in audio form. The Chicago native is very candid about what happens between him and his fiancee between the sheets. On the same token, this could be the happiest we’ve heard Ye sound on wax post-Yeezus.

Hear Kanye West on the “Drunk In Love (Remix)” below.

—

Photo: Instagram