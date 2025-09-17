Slim Thug & Lil Keke “Drank Sippa,” Curren$y “F@CKISUDOIN” & More | Daily Visuals 9.17.25

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion may be the one keeping Houston on the map in the Hip-Hop game, but that isn’t keeping Slim Thug from doing what he can to keep that H-Town OG flavor flowing well into 2025 after two decades in the game himself.

Linking up with Lil Keke for the visuals to “Drank Sippa,” Slim Thug and Keke pull out the old school automobiles with some dangerous wheels while sippin’ on that purple potion and styling in some heavy ice that’s basically blocked off by Thugger’s massive beard. Slim Thug out here looking like a Lord of The Rings wizard in Houston.

Back up north, Curren$y hits the studio for his latest offering and in his clip to “F@CKISUDOIN,” Spitta does his thing in the booth while clips from classic films like Scarface and King Of New York pop up on the sidelines to add more visual effect to the bars he’s spitting.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Keith Robinson, Munga Honorable, and more.

SLIM THUG & LIL KEKE – “DRANK SIPPA”

CURREN$Y – “F@CKISUDOIN”

KEITH ROBINSON – “FOREVER BAE”

MUNGA HONORABLE – “LIVE MI LIFE”

IYANA & FIDO – “SORRY”

LIL TONY OFFICIAL – “IT GETS BETTER”

CHOW LEE – “DUI II”

KING BEAMO – “5AM LAMB CHOPS”