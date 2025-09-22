Subscribe
News

Kamala Harris Sounds Alarm On Trump And Free Speech

Kamala Harris Sounds Alarm On Trump And Free Speech: ‘An Abuse Of Power’

The former VP says the administration is weaponizing fear to silence dissent, as Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension fuels debate and her own political future comes into focus.

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Electoral Votes Counted On Capitol Hill To Certify Presidential Election
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Former Vice President Kamala Harris tried to warn America that if Donald Trump was elected he would seek “revenge” on his adversaries, and she was right. Now, Harris is warning that America is heading toward an erosion of free speech. 

Deadline points out that during a social media post, Harris didn’t mention Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension for comments made after right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk’s death, but the most famous Howard alumni noted that America is losing First Amendment rights under Trump’s second term. 

“What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power,” Harris posted. “This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats.

“We cannot dare to be silent or complacent in the face of this frontal assault on free speech.

“We, the People, deserve better.”

Harris’ posting, Thursday, was the latest from a former White House resident following Barack Obama’s comments against MAGA officials’ hypocrisy towards cancel culture and free speech. 

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama wrote on X.

Harris, who appeared on Kimmel’s show, “…is about to start a nationwide book tour for her 107 Days campaign memoir that comes out next week. While declining to run for California governor next year, Harris’ public moves in the past few weeks, and the book tour, adds more fuel to whispers that she is eyeing a 2028 White House bid,” Deadline reports.

As she said on July 30: “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

Related Tags

Kamala Harris trump

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Cardi B x Crissle West

'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Deservingly Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West For Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Bossip

BET's New Sports Show '106& Sports' To Launch On Oct. 15

Cassius Life
Drake and LeBron James in the locker room at the Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

'Always Love': LeBron James Speaks On Relationship With Drake Post Kendrick Beef

Bossip
Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Kanye West Has Explosive Argument With Kris Jenner & Gets Confronted By Michael Che in New Documentary

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

9 Items
Politics

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
9 Items
Celebrity

7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
News

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops ‘A Written Testimony: Leaflets’ On His Bornday

US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
10 Items
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Archive
10 Items
News

Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is Podcast For Creeping On Stat Baby With Boyfriend Present

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close