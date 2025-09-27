‘Sonic Racing: Crossworlds’ Review: Watch Out Mario, That’s Sonic In Your Rearview Mirror

Sega / Sonic Team / Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

When it comes to kart racers, Mario has reigned supreme, but watch out – the Blue Blur is gaining ground thanks to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

The recently released Mario Kart World for the Nintendo Switch 2 extended Mario’s dominance in the kart-racing space, but Sega closed the gap with its unique take on the genre.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds offers an arcade-style racing game with a fun and unique twist that sets it apart from the pack. It was a game that immediately caught my attention after I got hands-on with it at Summer Game Fest.

CrossWorlds doesn’t have a story mode or an “open world”; instead, it puts you right into the driver’s seat, jumping into a series of races that span air, land, and sea, seamlessly transforming your vehicle from car to boat to plane.

I was pleased to see that the game offers a sizeable number of characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog lore to choose from, as well as 24 courses that pay homage to the franchise and will surely please fans.

CrossWorld Rings Add A Unique Dynamic To Races

SEGA / Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

At its core, CrossWorlds is a Kart-racer, but what really gives it a new lane are the CrossWorld rings on each track.

The Crossworld rings add a different stake to the three-lap race by allowing the racer currently in the lead to select from the pool of 15 additional courses that transport the entire field to a new track for the second lap of the race.

To add more variety, each course features unique obstacles that fit the track’s themes. For example, when you travel to a prehistoric track, you will have to avoid a giant dinosaur on the track.

In another CrossWorld moment, you will be taken to a Japanese-themed track featuring fireworks and a fire-breathing dragon.

The Crossworld rings ensure that each race is dynamic and never short on fun.

Rivals Will Keep You On Your Toes

Sega / Sonic Team / Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Another element I enjoyed is CrossWorlds’ rivals feature. Before the start of each Grand Prix, a series of four races, which is the game’s tournament-style mode, you are prompted to select a rival.

You can either choose a rival at a normal level or take a shot at a rival who has a much higher rating, which will allow you to level up your ranking to take on a more formidable competitor.

In my experience with the game, rivals adds a more challenging incentive to races because you not only want to finish in the top 3, but you also want to make sure you have bested whoever is your rival at the time.

No Character or Vehicle Is The Same

SEGA / Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

All the racers in the game are categorized into five different classes. The Acceleration class excels at getting off the starting line quickly. The Boost class is ideal for achieving faster speed bursts. Handling is superb at mastering all of the tracks’ twists and turns. Power ensures you can bully your way to victory, and Speed burns rubber on straightaways.

Racers’ stats can also be modified by the vehicle choices you make, which are also highly customizable.

You can change the look of the vehicles by adding different parts from other karts or Extreme Gear hoverboards to make your racer stand out from the pack.

The Gadgets system in the game is also customizable, allowing you to add modifiers to further build out your character.

You can also build what the game calls a Gadget Plate, which can also be leveled up. My favorite allows you to hold three power-ups instead of two.

Final Verdict

SEGA /Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Crossing the finish line, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds offers gamers who are looking for another kart-race not named Mario Kart a worthy option to pick up the sticks for.

It has a fantastic selection of characters, excluding all the bonus drivers that will be joining the roster in the near future. The game features a great assortment of tracks, complemented by the Crossworlds locations, and high replayability, thanks in large part to the well-thought-out rival system.

If I had any complaints, it would be about the power-ups, which are very lackluster compared to Mario Kart’s offerings. However, it’s not that big of a deal, and there are definitely some power-ups that are fun to use.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is one of the year’s biggest surprises and a highly recommended pick-up to add to your kart-racing collection.

*PS5 Review Key Provided By SEGA*