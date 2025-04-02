Nintendo Switch 2 Specs & Price For Games Spark Reactions
Gamers Are Talking Following The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Spolier Alert They Are Not Feeling $80-$90 Games
“here damn” annoucnement for the Nintendo Switch 2, giving us a glimpse of its newest console, the company finally gave us more details about it during a Direct dedicated to it and gamers have a lot to say. Nintendo told us very little about the Switch 2 during the January “announcement,” but now we know pretty much everything about it. The Nintendo Switch 2 offically launches on June 5, and after much speculaton about its price, will cost you $450.After Nintendo hit us with the
It’s been over 8 years since the launch of the original Nintendo Switch, which is still one of the best selling video game consoles ever, and became an instant hit with gamers due to its hybrid design allowing you to game on the go, or dock it, and play on your televisions, even though it didn’t look all the great on larger screens. With the Nintendo Switch 2, the company that Mario built is looking to fix some of the original consoles biggest issues.
So, What Exactly Is New On The Nintendo Switch 2?The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t stray too far from its predecessor in the design department, but there are some very noticeable improvements. Sadly, this model is not launching with an OLED screen, but it’s still a significant improvement thanks to a 1080p 7.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh and HDR compatibility. The dock has also been upgraded, now providing 4K output at 120Hz (with variable refresh rates) when docking the console. It also has a fan built in to keep your Switch 2 cool so it can provide seamless gameplay with no interruptions. Under the hood, the Switch 2 has an all-new processor and GPU, plus significantly more storage space, increasing from the measly 64GB in the Switch OLED to 256GB. Support for faster and bigger microSD cards means the Switch 2 can handle big games its predecessor struggled to run, so it shouldn’t have come as a shock to anyone to see console-pushing games like Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch 2. That also means this console, which is still a generation behind the heavyweights like the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, won’t be missing out on major multiplatform releases. Don’t skip out on the Switch 2.
New Joy-Con & Pro ControllerThe Joy-Cons on the Switch 2 will still snap on, but this time magnetically rather than releasing from the screen with the press of a button. They now feature bigger SL and SR buttons (the buttons hidden when the Joy-Cons are attached to the Switch 2 screen), providing players with more comfort when playing multiplayer games. Those tiny analog buttons are gone, replaced with ones close in size to the ones on the PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers. They also feature what Nintendo calls “HD Rumble 2” and the addition of the C-Button, which we will speak about in a few moments. The Joy-Cons also can be used as a mouse for certain games. The new Pro Controller also features “HD Rumble 2” and a C-Button, but it now has remappable GL/GR buttons around the back and a standard audio jack for headphone use. Both the Joy-Cons and Pro Controller feature Amiibo support. The Switch 2 comes with two Joy-Cons; an additional pair will cost $90, and the Pro Controller will cost $80.
About That C-Button?The C-Button brings a voice chat feature to the Nintendo Switch 2 console. In addition to typical voice chat features, the C-Button also has a Discord-like video-sharing feature that allows you to share your gameplay with your friends while simultaneously watching what your friends are playing. A built-in microphone in the controller allows users to talk with other players or through headsets. Nintendo also announced a $50 camera that plugs into the USB-C port on top of the console, which will allow players to stream their faces while playing games or immerse themselves in other Switch 2 games.
GameCube Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online, But Only On The Switch 2The Nintendo Switch Online library of classic titles will grow when the Nintendo Swich 2 arrives with the long-awaited arrival of GameCube games. At launch, gamers can look forward to playing F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and Soul Calibur II.
What Games Are Coming To The Nintendo Switch 2Nintendo Switch 2 owners can look forward to a plethora of titles when the console launches in June. Here are the games that were announced during the presentation.
Mario Kart WorldIn Mario Kart World, you can go off the racetrack and drive virtually everywhere! Race seamlessly across connected roads and racetracks that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses with no pit stops along the way. And in Free Roam mode, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends. More details about the game will be shared in an upcoming Mario Kart World Direct on April 17 at 6am PT.
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Jamboree TVSuper Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on July 24, 2025. Super Mario Party Jamboree is getting even more minigames and an upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2! The upgrade expands on the base game and adds Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay features, such as mouse controls, enhanced rumble, sound recognition, and modes that use a camera accessory (sold separately). Nintendo Switch 2 players who already own Super Mario Party Jamboree can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV by purchasing an upgrade pack.
Drag x DriveDrag x Drive is launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 this summer. A new 3v3 game experience, Drag x Drive challenges players to use both Joy-Con 2 at the same time to intuitively steer, speed up and make plays.
The DuskbloodsThe moontears will flow for one and one alone when The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer game by FromSoftware, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026!
Kirby Air RidersKirby Air Riders is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025! Kirby Air Riders is a brand-new title directed by Masahiro Sakurai. The original Kirby Air Ride game was originally released on Nintendo GameCube over 20 years ago.
Donkey Kong BananzaDonkey Kong Bananza is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17, 2025! Explore a vast underground world—by smashing your way through it! Bash, throw, and climb through just about anything in DK’s brand-new 3D platforming action-adventure game!
The Legend of Zelda GamesThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition are both launching for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025! Upgrade your adventures in Hyrule on the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Jump back into the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom games, now with enhanced resolution, increased frame rates, HDR support, and faster load times. Plus, you can get even more out of your adventures with ZELDA NOTES. Use Navigation to find shrines and Koroks, hear previously untold stories from in-game characters, share Autobuild blueprints, and more! This game-specific service is designed to provide a more streamlined gameplay experience. ZELDA NOTES can be found in the Nintendo Switch app* on smart devices and is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of these games. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and ZELDA NOTES launch the same day as Nintendo Switch 2. If you already have the Nintendo Switch versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can upgrade to Nintendo Switch 2 Editions by purchasing upgrade packs. Or access the upgrade packs at no additional cost with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed WorldKirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug. 28, 2025. In Star-Crossed World, a new story included in the upgrade pack, Kirby must use his abilities, including the all-new Mouthful Modes, to clear a trail through uncharted territory. The upgrade pack will include this new content which can be played in single-player and local co-op, as well as improved performance for the entire game.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of ImprisonmentExperience the untold story of the Imprisoning War when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 this winter!
Partner Spotlight Part 1Games include:
- ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition
- Hades II
- Street Fighter 6
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- SPLIT FICTION
- EA SPORTS FC
- EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
- HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition & Project 007
- BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
Partner Spotlight Part 2Games include:
- DELTARUNE
- Borderlands 4
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- WWE 2K
- NBA 2K
- Survival Kids
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
Partner Sizzle Reel
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar
- Goodnight Universe
- Two Point Museum
- WILD HEARTS
- Witchbrook
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- Star Wars Outlaws
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition
- Fast Fusion
- Shadow Labyrinth
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- REANIMAL
- Fortnite
- Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER
- Professor Layton and The New World of Steam
- Tamagotchi Plaza
- Human Fall Flat 2
It’s Time To Talk About The Price of The Nintendo Switch 2 & Its GamesAs mentioned above the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $450, if you by the Mario Kart World bundle $500 which is more expensive than its $300 predeccessor. The price for games is also eye-watering, with the digital version of Mario Kart World costing $80 and the physical cartridge costing $90. Oof. Gamers who were initially happy following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct are now on the angry side after learning how much these games will cost, and fear this means that the price for games will be going up, and gives Rockstar Games the greenlight to charge $100 for its highly-anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto 6. Pre-orders begin April 9, will you be getting a Nintendo Switch 2?
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash