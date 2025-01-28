Subscribe
Close
Games

Games We Would Love To See On The Nintendo Switch 2

Games We Want To See On The Nintendo Switch 2

Published on January 28, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Games We Would Love To See On The Nintendo Switch 2

Source: Nintendo / Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo made the most low-key announcement for the Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this month. While their excitement was a bit tempered, that doesn’t mean we are not excited about the prospect of our favorite titles coming to the console.
The Nintendo Switch 2 didn’t have a glitzy unveiling or a press conference breaking down its specs and features (we hope an achievement or trophy system), which may come during the April Nintendo Direct that was teased at the end of the 2:30 announcement trailer.

Related Stories

We also didn’t see any games—well, that’s not entirely true. We did get a small peak at the untitled new Mario Kart game, so we know that when this console launches, it will have a new entry into the iconic kart racing franchise.
But what about the other games we can expect? That’s still up in the air for the more powerful successor to the Nintendo Switch, which some say should be on par with the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro consoles, or a Steam Deck. Suppose we take Xbox Chief Phil Spencer’s praise of the previous Nintendo Switch console and his excitement about the Nintendo Switch 2 during a recent interview on Gamertag Radio. In that case, we can expect titles like Halo and maybe Gears of War on the Nintendo Switch 2.  One can dream, right? But those aren’t the only titles we would love to play on the go with the Nintendo Switch 2. Check out the gallery below to see other games we hope will be available on Nintendo’s new hybrid console.

1. METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

There are already rumblings that Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, lets hope those whispers are indeed tru

2. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has taken years to get to this point. It’s slated for a 2025 release, so that means it will be on the Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title, right? Nintendo, don’t let us down.

3. Gears of War

There is a new Gears of War title on the way, but we have no idea if it will be on the Nintendo Switch 2, BUT maybe, just maybe, Xbox and The Coalition can make our dreams come true. 

4. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The last time we saw The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was on the Gamecube and Wii U. We speak for all Legend of Zelda fans when we say this game needs a quick remake. 

5. Resident Evil Remakes

What better way to enjoy Resident Evil than on the go? You can already enjoy Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 on your iPhone, but we are sure it would play and feel even better on your Nintendo Switch 2. 

6. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Master Chief finally on the Nintendo Switch 2? Need we say more? The Halo: Master Chief Collection would be the perfect way to introduce gamers in the Nintendo ecosystem to the Halo franchise. 

7. Super Smash Bros.

This is a no-brainer. We know a new Super Smash Bros. is coming, but we just had to add this game to the list. 

8. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

This might be a long shot, but we hope Square Enix brings the Final Fantasy VII remakes to the Nintendo Switch 2. We have our fingers crossed on this one.

9. A New Donkey Kong Country Game

We have been starving for a new Donkey Kong Country game. Yes, we just got Donkey Kong Country Returns, but we want a brand new entry that follows up on the very exception of Tropical Freeze. We are not asking for too much, are we? 

10. WWE 2K25

This would mark the first time a WWE 2K game has landed on the Switch, and why not start with WWE 2K25, which features the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns on the cover? 

We will have to acknowledge not only WWE 2K25 but also the Nintendo Switch 2.

11. Ninja Gaiden 4

Team Ninja and Platinum Games are collaborating on Ninja Gaiden 4, and we couldn’t think of a better game to launch with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming Nintendo Nintendo Switch video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close