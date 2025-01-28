Games We Want To See On The Nintendo Switch 2

1. METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER There are already rumblings that Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, lets hope those whispers are indeed tru

2. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has taken years to get to this point. It’s slated for a 2025 release, so that means it will be on the Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title, right? Nintendo, don’t let us down.

3. Gears of War There is a new Gears of War title on the way, but we have no idea if it will be on the Nintendo Switch 2, BUT maybe, just maybe, Xbox and The Coalition can make our dreams come true.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess The last time we saw The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was on the Gamecube and Wii U. We speak for all Legend of Zelda fans when we say this game needs a quick remake.

5. Resident Evil Remakes What better way to enjoy Resident Evil than on the go? You can already enjoy Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 on your iPhone, but we are sure it would play and feel even better on your Nintendo Switch 2.

6. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Master Chief finally on the Nintendo Switch 2? Need we say more? The Halo: Master Chief Collection would be the perfect way to introduce gamers in the Nintendo ecosystem to the Halo franchise.

7. Super Smash Bros. This is a no-brainer. We know a new Super Smash Bros. is coming, but we just had to add this game to the list.

8. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth This might be a long shot, but we hope Square Enix brings the Final Fantasy VII remakes to the Nintendo Switch 2. We have our fingers crossed on this one.

9. A New Donkey Kong Country Game We have been starving for a new Donkey Kong Country game. Yes, we just got Donkey Kong Country Returns, but we want a brand new entry that follows up on the very exception of Tropical Freeze. We are not asking for too much, are we?

10. WWE 2K25 This would mark the first time a WWE 2K game has landed on the Switch, and why not start with WWE 2K25, which features the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns on the cover? We will have to acknowledge not only WWE 2K25 but also the Nintendo Switch 2.