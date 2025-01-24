Ninja Gaiden Is Back & Other Announcements From The Xbox Developer_Direct

1. NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black Official Launch Trailer The legendary high-speed ninja action game returns graphically remastered! Using Unreal Engine 5 to significantly enhance graphic expression, this is the definitive version of “NINJA GAIDEN 2,” featuring additional playable characters and enhanced battle support functions. Play Today with Game Pass: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/prod…

2. South of Midnight When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge. Coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series XIS, and Windows PC on April 8, 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the debut title from Sandfall Interactive, launches on Xbox Series X|S on April 24, 2025, and will be available Day One with Game Pass. With turn-based combat enhanced by real-time mechanics, you'll face the Paintress to end her cursed countdown and save the future of Lumière. Explore a Belle Époque-inspired fantasy world using the expansive World Map, uncovering secrets, side quests, and challenges. Set up camp to reinforce weapons, bond with your Expedition teammates, and plan your next steps. Join Monoco (voiced by Rich Keeble), a shape-shifting Gestral, and Esquie (voiced by Maxence Cazorla), a towering ally who helps you swim, soar, and explore new paths.