'Ninja Gaiden 4' Was The Xbox Developer_Direct Surprise
Ninja Gaiden Is Back & Other Announcements From The Xbox Developer_Direct
Ninja Gaiden Is Back!A mystery game from a mystery studio was also teased. In the presentation, we quickly learned that we are getting a new entry in the Ninja Gaiden franchise, Ninja Gaiden 4, which has a feel reminiscent of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. Team Ninja and Platinum Games are collaborating on Ninja Gaiden 4, which continues the style of the other titles in the 3D reboot trilogy that dropped between 2004 and 2012. This time around, you will be able to play as two protagonists: Ryu Hayabusa and a new character named Yakumo, who is following in the footsteps of Ryu and wants to become a master ninja. Based on the trailer, Platinum Games is the perfect studio for this game because the action looks much faster and even more stylish, and if it keeps the same energy as the other Ninja Gaiden games, being extremely difficult. Ninja Gaiden 4 has no release date, but it will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass. But wait, that’s not all. Xbox had another big Ninja Gaiden announcement and provided extensive looks into other games were made. Hit the gallery for those announcements.
1. NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black Official Launch Trailer
The legendary high-speed ninja action game returns graphically remastered!
Using Unreal Engine 5 to significantly enhance graphic expression, this is the definitive version of “NINJA GAIDEN 2,” featuring additional playable characters and enhanced battle support functions.
Play Today with Game Pass: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/prod…
2. South of Midnight
When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge.
Coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series XIS, and Windows PC on April 8, 2025.
Play it day one with Game Pass or Pre-Order South of Midnight today! https://www.xbox.com/games/south-of-m…
3. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Release Date Trailer
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the debut title from Sandfall Interactive, launches on Xbox Series X|S on April 24, 2025, and will be available Day One with Game Pass. With turn-based combat enhanced by real-time mechanics, you’ll face the Paintress to end her cursed countdown and save the future of Lumière.
Explore a Belle Époque-inspired fantasy world using the expansive World Map, uncovering secrets, side quests, and challenges.
Set up camp to reinforce weapons, bond with your Expedition teammates, and plan your next steps. Join Monoco (voiced by Rich Keeble), a shape-shifting Gestral, and Esquie (voiced by Maxence Cazorla), a towering ally who helps you swim, soar, and explore new paths.
Play it day one with Game Pass or Pre-order now: https://www.xbox.com/games/expedition-33
4. Doom: The Dark Ages
Join Marty, Hugo and the team at id Software as we journey into our first gameplay deep dive for DOOM: The Dark Ages!
Developed by id Software, DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells an epic cinematic story of the DOOM Slayer’s rage.
In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the DOOM Slayer, in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell. Coming May 15, 2025. Pre-order on Xbox Series X|S, PC or PlayStation 5.
