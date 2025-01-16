Subscribe
Nintendo Quietly Reveals Nintendo Switch 2, Gamers React

The Rumors Were True: Nintendo Switch 2 Revel Trailer Drops, Gamers React To The Very Low-Key But Major Announcement

Published on January 16, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2

Source: Nintendo / Nintendo Switch 2

Those rumors of Nintendo finally pulling the lid off the Switch 2 this week were genuine. Early Thursday morning, without much glitz and glamour, Nintendo dropped the reveal trailer for the highly anticipated follow-up to the Switch, the Switch 2. Like the previous reveal, this trailer kept it strictly on the hardware side, showing off the Switch 2’s new design and features and confirming what leaks hinted was coming.

The trailer confirms that the Switch 2 features a bigger screen, bigger joycons that connect differently via magnetic attachments, a new dock, and the ability to play both Nintendo Switch and exclusive Switch 2 titles, both physical and digital. While the trailer focused heavily on hardware, Nintendo might have also included a small glimpse of a new Mario Kart game to conclude it. According to rumors, Switch 2 owners can look forward to other titles like Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater and Assassin’s Creed, plus a new 3D Mario title.
Nintendo also announced that more information about the Switch 2 will be revealed during an upcoming Nintendo Direct livestream on Wednesday, April 2. The company Mario built also announced special events across the globe where gamers can look to get their hands on the Switch 2.

Here are the dates and locations:

North America:
  • New York, April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025
Europe:
  • Paris, April 4-6, 2025
  • London, April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan, April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025
Oceania:
  • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025
Asia:
  • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong, To be announced
  • Taipei, To be announced
We still have no firm release date, but the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming in 2025.

What Are Gamers Saying About The Nintendo Switch 2?

Gamers have been reacting to Nintendo’s worse-kept secret finally popping up. “Backwards compatibility is a big plus,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “Bigger joycons might got me ughhhhhhhh,” another X user added.  “The Nintendo Switch 2 it is! Perhaps the most low-key major console announcement I’ve ever seen, LOL. But it got the initial basics across,” IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey said on X. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Lol, chill.

2. Backwards compability for the win

3. Of course we would get some GTA 6 jokes

4. Oh boy, here we go.

5. Felt this reaction

6. Simple and to the point

7. Tears

8.

9.

10.

