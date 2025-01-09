HHW Gaming: The Most Anticipated Games of 2025
HHW Gaming’s Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6Let’s not kid ourselves: Rocksteady Games’ GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games ever! If we keep it a buck, it should be at the top of everyone’s list. Outside of the one trailer we got a year ago, damn, can you believe it’s been that long? We know very little about the next installment in the iconic GTA franchise. Still, we know it’s returning to Vice City, will feature a playable female protagonist, Lucia, for the first time, and will have a Bonnie and Clyde vibe. GTA 6 has no firm release date, but Rocksteady Games is doubling down on its Fall 2025 release window. Analysts are already predicting it will become the best-selling game of all time, bringing in $3.2 billion in its first year. Rockstar Games has been quiet, but we expect the studio to release more information about this game before announcing a release date.
Marvel 1943: Rise of HydraThe gameplay of this game remains a mystery, but we are intrigued to learn that we will play as a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy. Only one story trailer has been released, so we fully expect Skydance to deliver another trailer showing off gameplay very soon. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will arrive sometime in 2025.
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake EaterRemakes are all the rage, and for the most part, they all have been good, so it shouldn’t shock anyone that Konami decided to go into its vault and bring back what many believe is the best entry into the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Now called Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5, giving the game a complete graphics overhaul. Snake never looked so good hiding in the jungle’s lush vegetation as he sneaks past or stalks his prey before hitting them with some CQC action. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater doesn’t have a release date yet, but we expect Konami to drop the information very soon.
Marvel’s BladeBethesda Softworks and Marvel Games surprised everyone by announcing Marvel’s Blade during the 2023 Game Awards. Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Deathloop and the Dishonored franchise, is developing the Daywalker’s first standalone video game. This is another title that we have very few details about the game. We know it is “a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, currently developing in collaboration with Marvel Games.” “In honor of Blade’s 50th anniversary, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games. “In addition to their award-winning talent, it’s their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit.” If this game isn’t high on your list, you might be one of the undead that Blade hunts for a living.
Monster Hunter WildsMonster Hunter Wilds takes what already makes the Monster Hunter games excellent and takes it to another level. Monster Hunter Wilds will take players to the Forbidden Lands, where they will mount their Seikrets and take down new monsters with new hunting abilities and weapons. We got our hands on this one during a preview and played more during the beta, but we walked away wanting to play more Monster Hunter Wilds. The worlds are massive and constantly changing, and the battles with monsters are insane. Unlike the other titles in this post, Monster Hunter Wilds has a firm launch date of February 28, 2025.
Assassin’s Creed ShadowsFinally, Ubisoft’s long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise is heading to 16th-century Japan in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. For the first time in an AC game, players will control not one but two protagonists: Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful samurai of historical legend whose stories are intertwined. Since the game’s announcement, there has been plenty of chatter, mainly losers reacting to playing with a female ninja and a Black samurai. The game was initially supposed to arrive on November 12, 2024, before it was delayed to February 14, 2025. We regret to inform you that you must wait a bit longer because AC: Shadows was delayed again.
“As part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” Ubisoft said.
“This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community. The game is now scheduled for March 20.”
Well, there you have it.
Good things come to those who wait, so if that means we will be getting a top-tier game, then please take your time.
Ghost of YōteiGhost of Yotei’s announcement was one of the biggest surprises of 2024. Fans of Ghost Tsushima have been begging Sucker Punch for a sequel, and they are finally getting one. Sucker Punch didn’t share too many details about the upcoming game but did reveal players will take control of Atsu, whose journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Ghost of Yotei will be Sucker Punch’s first game built specifically for the PS5, and we love to hear it. The game arrives in 2025. These are not the only games coming out in 2025 that should be on your radar. For gaming news and updates, stay tuned to HHW Gaming. Hit the gallery below for more games HHW Gaming looks forward to in 2025.
1. South of Midnight
South of Midnight is a new third person action-adventure from Compulsion Games.
When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge.
Coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series XIS, Steam, Windows PC in 2025!
2. Hyper Light Breaker
You’ve met the Breakers, now meet their greatest adversaries, The Crowns. The highly-anticipated Hyper Light open world co-op rogue-lite Hyper Light Breaker is officially set to launch in Steam Early Access on January 14, 2025 for $29.99.
3. Avowed
Avowed launches on February 18, 2025. Pre-order today or play Day One with Xbox Game Pass.
4. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Here be yer first look (and listen) at the English dub for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, available at launch on Feb 21st🏴☠
5. FATAL FURY: City of The Wolves
FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves releases on April 24, 2025.
6. Capcom Fighting Collection 2
This will be a collection to remember! Capcom Fighting Collection 2 includes 8 fighting games from across Capcom’s history and will release in 2025 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam.
Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
Capcom Fighting Evolution
Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
Project Justice
Power Stone
Power Stone 2
Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein
All games will feature online play and rollback netcode!
7. Borderlands 4
Borderlands 4 is a mayhem-fueled looter shooter, jam-packed with billions of weapons, outrageous enemies, and intense co-op action.
Break free from a dangerous hidden planet as one of four new badass Vault Hunters. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high.
Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.
Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos.
Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.
8. Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.
9. Doom: The Dark Ages
Launching 2025. Wishlist on Xbox GamePass, Xbox Series X|S, PC or PlayStation 5.
Announcing DOOM: The Dark Ages, the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal and the third installment of the modern DOOM series. Developed by id Software on the latest idTech engine, DOOM: The Dark Ages is a single-player action FPS that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the DOOM Slayer’s rage. You are the DOOM Slayer, the legendary demon-killing warrior and the super weapon in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.
10. Dying Light: The Beast
Meet the Baron, the man behind the experiments on Kyle Crane. He’s willing to do anything to pursue the greater good. Get to know him a little better by watching our newest Dying Light: The Beast trailer.
Wishlist the game now to get ready to unleash the beast in summer 2025! https://go.dyinglight.com/TheBeast
11. ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
As Night Falls, We Rise. #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital in 2025.
NIGHTREIGN is a standalone adventure within the ELDEN RING universe, crafted to bring a new gaming experience.
RISE TOGETHER Join forces with other players to take on the creeping night and the dangers within featuring 3-player co-op.
BECOME A HERO Take command of uniquely skilled heroes, each possessing their own abilities and distinct flair. While individually powerful, their skills grow even more formidable when united as a team.
TAKE ON THE NIGHT Overcome a relentless environmental threat that sweeps through a land that changes between each game session and defeat the magnificent boss of that night!
12. Fable
What does it mean to be a Hero? Humphry, once one of the greatest, will be forced out of retirement when a mysterious figure from his past threatens Albion’s very existence.
A new beginning to the legendary franchise arrives 2025. Wishlist today and learn more at https://www.xbox.com/games/fable
13. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Samus Aran is back! Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on Nintendo Switch in 2025.
14. Mecha BREAK
Mecha BREAK launches this Spring with THREE exciting game modes!
⚔ 3v3: Intense battles for dominance
♟ 6v6: Objective-based team warfare
💰 PvPvE: Boss battles, epic loot, and high-stakes extractions
Wishlist NOW! PC: https://tinyurl.com/MBTGA24ST Xbox: https://tinyurl.com/MBTGA24XB
15. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Summer 2025.
From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now KOEI TECMO GAMES) NINJA GAIDEN series from the 8-bit era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure.
Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father’s will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu’s absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!
16. The Alters
Play The Alters demo, available now on consoles and Steam! Playstation 5: https://www.playstation.com/en-pl/gam… Xbox Series X|S: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/the-… Steam: http://re.11bits.com/z5b
Follow to stay updated: https://x.com/altersgame The Alters will be released in 2025 for PCs and consoles.
The game will also launch on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.
After crash-landing on a hostile planet under a blazing sun, Jan must survive in a high-tech mobile base designed for a crew he doesn’t have. His luck changes when he discovers Rapidium, a resource that, when paired with the Quantum Computer, lets him create Alters—alternate versions of himself based on changing the pivotal decisions from his past.
The Alters aren’t just workers—they’re individuals with their own skills, emotions, and motivations. While essential for keeping the base functional, crafting tools, and mining resources, their distinct personalities can spark tension. Despite their differences, they share a common goal: survive, escape, and rely only on themselves. The game explores the timeless question: “What if I had chosen differently?”
This core theme fuels a deeply personal and thought-provoking narrative as players navigate Jan’s struggle for survival.
