HHW Gaming: The Most Anticipated Games of 2025

Last year was nothing to sneeze at, with titles like

,

,

, and

, to name a few, making it one of the most solid years in gaming despite layoffs and studio closures.

HHW Gaming’s Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Let’s not kid ourselves: Rocksteady Games’ GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games ever! If we keep it a buck, it should be at the top of everyone’s list.

GTA 6 has no firm release date, but Rocksteady Games is doubling down on its Fall 2025 release window. Analysts are already predicting it will become the best-selling game of all time, bringing in $3.2 billion in its first year.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Remakes are all the rage, and for the most part, they all have been good, so it shouldn’t shock anyone that Konami decided to go into its vault and bring back what many believe is the best entry into the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Now called Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5, giving the game a complete graphics overhaul.

Marvel’s Blade

Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games surprised everyone by announcing Marvel’s Blade during the 2023 Game Awards. Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Deathloop and the Dishonored franchise, is developing the Daywalker’s first standalone video game.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

For the first time in an

game, players will control not one but two protagonists: Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful samurai of historical legend whose stories are intertwined.

We regret to inform you that you must wait a bit longer because AC: Shadows was delayed again.

2024 is officially behind us; now it’s time to look ahead to 2025 and what could be one of the best years in video game history if these titles keep their release dates.Astro BotFinal Fantasy VII RebirthWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine2025 could be even better, hell, or even one of the most significant years ever in gaming, given the games poised to come out this year, barring any delays or setbacks. So, without further ado, HHW Gaming Presents: The Most Anticipated Games of 2025.Outside of the one trailer we got a year ago, damn, can you believe it’s been that long? We know very little about the next installment in the iconic GTA franchise. Still, we know it’s returning to Vice City, will feature a playable female protagonist, Lucia, for the first time, and will have a Bonnie and Clyde vibe.Rockstar Games has been quiet, but we expect the studio to release more information about this game before announcing a release date.The gameplay of this game remains a mystery, but we are intrigued to learn that we will play as a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy. Only one story trailer has been released, so we fully expect Skydance to deliver another trailer showing off gameplay very soon. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will arrive sometime in 2025.Snake never looked so good hiding in the jungle’s lush vegetation as he sneaks past or stalks his prey before hitting them with some CQC action. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater doesn’t have a release date yet, but we expect Konami to drop the information very soon.This is another title that we have very few details about the game. We know it is “a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, currently developing in collaboration with Marvel Games.” “In honor of, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation,” said Bill Rosemann , VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games. “In addition to their award-winning talent, it’s their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit.” If this game isn’t high on your list, you might be one of the undead that Blade hunts for a living.Monster Hunter Wilds takes what already makes the Monster Hunter games excellent and takes it to another level. Monster Hunter Wilds will take players to the Forbidden Lands, where they will mount their Seikrets and take down new monsters with new hunting abilities and weapons. We got our hands on this one during a preview and played more during the beta, but we walked away wanting to play more Monster Hunter Wilds. The worlds are massive and constantly changing, and the battles with monsters are insane. Unlike the other titles in this post, Monster Hunter Wilds has a firm launch date of February 28, 2025.Finally, Ubisoft’s long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise is heading to 16th-century Japan in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.ACSince the game’s announcement, there has been plenty of chatter, mainly losers reacting to playing with a female ninja and a Black samurai. The game was initially supposed to arrive on November 12, 2024, before it was delayed to February 14, 2025.

“As part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” Ubisoft said.

“This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community. The game is now scheduled for March 20.”

Well, there you have it.

Good things come to those who wait, so if that means we will be getting a top-tier game, then please take your time.

Ghost of Yōtei

Sucker Punch didn’t share too many details about the upcoming game but did reveal players will take control of Atsu, whose journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima.

. For

Ghost of Yotei’s announcement was one of the biggest surprises of 2024. Fans of Ghost Tsushima have been begging Sucker Punch for a sequel, and they are finally getting one.Ghost of Yotei will be Sucker Punch’s first game built specifically for the PS5, and we love to hear it. The game arrives in 2025.These are not the only games coming out in 2025 that should be on your radargaming news and updates, stay tuned to HHW Gaming. Hit the gallery below for more games HHW Gaming looks forward to in 2025.