Ghostface Killah’s Son Airs Family Issues In New Songs

Infinite Coles, Ghostface Killah’s son, has released two new songs showcasing his issues with his father ahead of the release of his debut album. 

Published on September 23, 2025

Infinite Coles, the son of Hip-Hop icon Ghostface Killah, has released two songs that explore the divide between him and his father, and the web is taking notice. The two songs, “SweetFace Killah” and “Dad and I” hit streaming platforms toward the end of last week, with the first track going viral partially due to the video and the fiery lyrics over bounce-inspired production: “How you in a Mack truck, but forget you a father/ I be seeing n***s hating , But I don’t even bother.”

The queer rapper has made it clear that “SweetFace Killah” is not intended to be a diss towards his father, which some initially construed from the song. “NOT A DISS !!! But thank you so much,” Coles wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to someone who reposted the song using the caption: “Ghostface Killah’s son Infinite Coles disses him in new track.” 

In an interview with VIBE, Infinite Coles spoke about the absence of a relationship between him and Ghostface Killah, and how the deeply personal songs are a way for him to release all the hurt and animosity he felt. “I love my father, I just wish we could connect and understand one another and respect each other,” Coles said of the Wu-Tang Clan member. “I haven’t seen my father in over 10 years. I always wonder if he’s okay.”

“Dad & I” conveys those feelings in a striking manner with a 90s R&B-influenced beat, as the video (directed by collaborator Jazelle aka Ugly Worldwide) shows Infinite Coles rhyming while seated at a long table facing a person representing a “father figure” at the other end, blurred beyond recognition. “It’s me finally telling my side of the story and how I feel about the whole situation,” Coles stated. “It’s very positive and about nothing but love. I have no hate towards my father at all.”

The two songs will be featured on his upcoming album SweetFace Killah, set to release Dec. 5. Infinite Coles previously released an EP in 2021, Destiny, named after his late twin sister. “This album is real, it’s me, it’s authentic,” Coles said of the new album. “If you know me, you’ll understand every song and that alone will make you love it. This album is for everybody, not just the community.”

