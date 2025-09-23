Subscribe
Tom Holland Suffers Concussion Filming New 'Spider-Man' Movie

Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion While On Set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

A meeting was held on Monday to discuss filming plans, but sources close to the situation say Holland will take a few days off from filming "out of precaution," and that he will return to filming in a few days. 

Published on September 22, 2025

Andrew Milligan – PA Images / Tom Holland / Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland takes his job as our live-action friendly neighborhood Spider-Man very seriously to the point that he got seriously injured on set, leading to production being halted.

Deadline confirmed that Holland suffered and was treated for a mild concussion while on the Pinewood UK set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday.

The website reports that the actor was taken to the hospital for examination but was not admitted, and filming of the highly anticipated superhero movie from Sony and Marvel was suspended. 

The Sun, which broke the news, reported that Holland suffered the injury while performing a stunt that went wrong, while also noting that Holland did attend a charity event with his co-star and fiancée Zendaya.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Still On Target To Hit Its Release Date

A meeting was held on Monday to discuss filming plans, but sources close to the situation say Holland will take a few days off from filming “out of precaution,” and that he will return to filming in a few days. 

So breathe easy, Marvel fans, your Spider-Man movie is still on target to hit its July 31, 2026, release date. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day began filming in Scotland in August, with Holland saying he’s “over the moon and so excited” to be filming on location, compared to No Way Home being entirely shot on a soundstage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

We’re just glad that our Spider-Man is okay. 

