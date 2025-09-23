Cardi B Hits Back At Joe Budden’s Ghostwriting Claims

Cardi B is basking in the glow of the roaring success of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, but it hasn’t been a smooth ride as it should be. Contending with ghostwriting claims since her Grammy Award-winning debut album, Cardi B addressed Joe Budden by proving she does indeed write her own rhymes.

On Episode 862 of The Joe Budden Podcast, the retired rapper and chief host, and his co-hosts took time to discuss Cardi B’s latest set, Am I The Drama? While playing standout track “Magnet,” Budden commented, “Whoever is writing these lines, he is smoking this sh*t.”

Cardi fired back at Budden on a now-deleted X post, writing, “Whoever wrote it?? Nah that’s CARDI. This is my process. I’m a natural roaster and you know I’m quick with the mouth so I’ll be coming up with the lines and I’ll record myself and lay it later. Don’t give me backhanded 10z cuz I’ll always be able to prove my sh*t.”

It doesn’t matter who did or didn’t write on Cardi B’s new record because it’s already been certified platinum and the Bardi Gang has been feasting. Salute to her!

—

Photo: Getty