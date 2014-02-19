Swizz Beatz, French Montana, Kid Ink’s Reebok Classics Freestyle At Agenda Las Vegas 2014 [VIDEO]

If you let Rick Ross tell it, there’s Reebok and everything else, including Vans.

Yesterday’s Agenda Las Vegas 2014 expo at the Sands Expo Convention Center reached its Hip-Hop apex when the Reebok Classics “The Retro Shop” hold court at the building’s front in. It was a fully operational two-chair seatup, laden in Reebok memoriabilia and since Reebok is now chosen footwear of many rappers, they decided to entertain the people with a barbershop’s ambiance.

Swizz Beatz, creative director of Reebok Classics, was sure to remind everywhere just that by saying “I got love for all those other brands like Jordan and Nike but they only give my people a box. Reebok gives our culture an opportunity.”

The homogolous mix of entourages nodded in agreement as did Ross and French Montana, as they occupied both barber chairs. “My man Ross just bought one of the biggest cribs in America! What’s he gonna do with a box?,” Swizz continued.

When Don Cannon begin to spin The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic “Who Shot Ya” instrumental, that was all Swizz needed to take it upon himself to continue on as master of ceremony and hold an impromptu cypher to a host of unwillingingly participants. I mean–they tried; Travis Scott, Kid Ink, French Montana all attempted to kick rhymes from the top of their dome but the 90s are over and that sort of raw talent is hard to come by these.

Although there wasn’t any rewind-worthy moments lyrically, it was still a memorable moment for the culture and Agenda 2014 as a whole.

“Everybody else, your booth is done,” Swizz finalized the cypher with, obvious that his barbershop hangout had dominated hour.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired

