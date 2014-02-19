T.I., Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, Big Sean & More Take On Agenda Las Vegas 2014 [PHOTOS]

Agenda Las Vegas is one of the world’s most enthralling fashion expos. Buyers, designers, distributors and media from all corners of the earth convene under Sin City’s bright lights before the show ventures off to Long Beach and NYC.

Naturally, in this day and age, you can’t mention fashion without having Hip-Hop in the same sentence and this year’s event held at the Sands Expo Convention Center was booming with top talent in the rap game yesterday, February 18.

T.I., his AKOO fabrics and his Hustle Gang line had prime real estate in the Convention Center’s west end while Big Sean and his Aura Gold line posted up smack dab in the middle.

Rumored Dipset reunion members Cam’ron and Jim Jones were even spotted in a booth in support of Million Dollar Racks.

The scene wasn’t limited to exclusive rapper-designed gear, either. Neff Headwear, FLüD Watches and Mitchell & Ness also held down their respective territories in an innovative manner.

Perhaps the most creative display was up-and-coming clothing line Gurasace. Their white t-shirt were packaged to resemble bricks of heroin; props from the Medellin movie and a literal cocaine gorilla guarded the dope threads with an AK-47.

It was the Reebok Classics cypher that ultimately took home the crown prize of Hip-Hop moment where Swizz Beatz orchestrated a struggle freestyle session where he bested the likes of French Montana, Travis Scott, Kid Ink and non-participants Rick Ross, Cam’ron and Bow Wow.

