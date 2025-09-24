Erick Sermon, Method Man & Redman “Look At ‘Em,” Miguel “El Pleito” & More | Daily Visuals 9.24.25

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

With AI being all the rage these days (and potentially our downfall in the future), rappers have taken to the new method to create music visuals for their latest cuts, and the trend continues as some Hip-Hop legends get with the times and use today’s technology to get their music out.

For the new visuals to “Look At ‘Em,” Erick Sermon, Method Man and Redman collaborate on a new cut and use AI to showcase a de-aged version of themselves as they stomp through the streets of New York in hoodies and Timbs like OG New Yorkers tend to do. Get those UGG boots the f*ck out our faces.

On the R&B tip, Miguel seems to be in good spirits and in his black-and-white clip to “El Pleito,” the Blaxican singer strolls through the streets with his headphones on while singing his heart out in both English and Spanish. Appreciate that man now before ICE ultimately scoops him up and deports him. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lazie Bone, Snow Tha Product, and more.

ERICK SERMON, METHOD MAN & REDMAN – “LOOK AT ‘EM”

MIGUEL – “EL PLEITO”

LAYZIE BONE – “YEAR OF THE GOATS”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “CHOICES”

DOE BOY – “BACK FOCUSED”

YFN LUCCI – “ALREADY LEGEND”

ZILLIONAIRE DOE – “SKYAMI LIVING”

INTENCE – “LIFE SEED”