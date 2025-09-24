Subscribe
Laura Loomer Dragged For Comments Towards Jasmine Crockett

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

In a reply to a clip of Crockett on CNN, Loomer fixed her inflated lips and fingers to type, "It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black b*****s who hate America serving in Congress." 

Published on September 24, 2025

Getty Images / Jasmine Crockett / Laura Loomer

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, definitely isn’t beating the racist allegations.

Loomer is currently being dragged on social media following a series of blatantly racist posts on X directed at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), using terms like “ghetto” and “hood rat” to describe the elected official after the congresswoman called out some of her fellow white Democrats for a recent vote.

In a reply to a clip of Crockett on CNN, Loomer fixed her inflated lips and fingers to type, “It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black b*****s who hate America serving in Congress.” 

The audacity.

Loomer’s racist post was in response to Crockett, who had a legitimate gripe with white Democrats voting in favor of a House resolution honoring Charlie Kirk and not standing in solidarity with their Black colleagues, who were constantly the subject of some of Kirk’s past opinions.

Loomer’s Racist Social Media Tirade Continued

Loomer’s initial post X, as well as other responses, were taken down after being flagged for “violating X’s rules against hateful conduct,” but that didn’t stop her. She continued with her crass comments about Crockett and Black women.

In a quote tweet response to Crockett’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Kendyll Locke, the MAGA influencer wrote, “Lemme Axxxe you a question. @KendyllLocke Is it a black job when I expose your boss for being a racist hood rat who enjoys promoting political violence? I’m Axxxin you dis question.

In response to the backlash from her post, she wrote, “Jasmine Crockett’s @JasmineForUS homeboys and homegirls are big mad I called her what she is: Ghetto. I guess I finna watch my back. God forbid Shaniqua pops a cap in my ass. You feels me?”

Loomer’s racist attack has sparked plenty of responses from the likes of Jemele Hill and more. Hill, a former ESPN employee and writer, also became a target of Loomer after coming to Crockett’s defense, with the two engaging in a back-and-forth on social media.

We’re willing to bet Loomer wouldn’t keep the same energy if she were in the presence of Crockett or Jemele Hill.

Just saying.

You can see more reactions below.

Charlie Kirk Donald Trump jasmine crockett POLITICS racism
