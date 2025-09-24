Subscribe
News

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Young Thug and YFN Lucci are back at it, and this time the smoke comes with music.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown
Source: Paras Griffin/Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug and YFN Lucci are back at it, and this time the smoke comes with music.

Both ATL rappers are dropping new heat this Friday, September 26, with Thugger’s “UY SCUTI” and Lucci’s “ALREADY LEGEND”. going head to head. If the online shots mean anything, it’s about to be a wild one.

On Monday, September 22, Thug posted a photo of himself laid out on the ground, surrounded by UY SCUTI box set merch, with the caption, “F*ck [YFN Lucci].” Lucci didn’t waste time firing back, dropping a pic of Thug blowing a kiss and writing, “Album ain’t nun’ for a million, ugly ahh man, [ALREADY LEGEND. drops] Friday, fk buddy.”

While the back-and-forth looks serious, word on the street is this might all be promo. Some close to both camps are saying the beef might actually be squashed, and even crazier, both artists might have features on each other’s albums. If that’s true, it would be huge for the culture. Thug and Lucci been beefing heavy for years, so a link-up would shake the game.

The beef started back in 2017 when Thug called himself the “new Tupac” on Beautiful Thugger Girls, and Lucci clapped back with, “Pac would’ve never worn a dress.” Since then, they’ve been trading shots online, and things got even more real in 2019. Last year, during Thug’s RICO trial, prosecutors claimed he was tied to a Bloods-affiliated crew behind the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas Jr., a close friend of Lucci.

Fans thought UY SCUTI was dropping last Friday, September 19, alongside Cardi B’s “AM I THE DRAMA?“, but Thug cleared it up, saying, “It’s a ladies’ day, do yo’ sh*t Cardi.” Now the countdown is on for Friday, and whether it’s war or a surprise alliance, it’s about to be one for the books.


More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

Cassius Life
New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Sorry For The Weight: How Zion Williamson Transformed His Body & Game

Cassius Life
Cardi B and JT

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After 'Am I The Drama?' Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip
HIM assets

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme'd Across Social Media

Bossip
Trending Stories
9 Items
Politics

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
News

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops ‘A Written Testimony: Leaflets’ On His Bornday

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
News

Cardi B’s First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

Donald Trump Signs Memorandum In The Oval Office
11 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NY
News

Jay Electronica Double Parks Magic Carpet, Releases ‘Act II: The Patents Of Nobility (The Turn)’

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close