Subscribe
News

SMH: Teen Attacks Worker At NBA YoungBoy Concert

A shocking video is going viral showing a teenage fan attacking a stadium worker at a recent NBA YoungBoy concert.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

A shocking video is going viral showing a teenage fan attacking a stadium worker at a recent NBA YoungBoy concert.

The attack happened during YoungBoy’s MASA Tour stop at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. According to reports, the teenager got angry after being told he was sitting in the wrong seat. Things quickly went left when the teen wasn’t trying to cooperate. In the video, the teen picks up the much older employee and slams him into a row of seats. He then yells at the man and punches him several times, while people nearby watch in shock.

The incident is especially surprising because this concert was the same night YoungBoy was honored by the city for his work in the “Stop The Violence” movement. Kansas City even gave him his own day to celebrate his efforts to reduce violence.

After the fight, a spokesperson for the T-Mobile Center, Shani Tate Ross, made a statement. “This isolated incident does not reflect our venue, our city, or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident,” she said. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable at T-Mobile Center.”

The teen has not been named, and it’s not clear yet if he will face any charges. The stadium hasn’t said whether they’ll increase security for future concerts. Many people online are now talking about concert safety and how young fans behave at shows. While the majority of the concert went smoothly, this one violent moment has left a bad impression on what was supposed to be a positive event.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

Cassius Life
New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Sorry For The Weight: How Zion Williamson Transformed His Body & Game

Cassius Life
Cardi B and JT

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After 'Am I The Drama?' Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip
HIM assets

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme'd Across Social Media

Bossip
Trending Stories
10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
News

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops ‘A Written Testimony: Leaflets’ On His Bornday

Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
News

Cardi B’s First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

Donald Trump Signs Memorandum In The Oval Office
11 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Current Events

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Turning Point USA
11 Items
Politics

Candace Owens Believes DOJ Doctored Texts Between Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin & His Roommate

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close