Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy's Mother Janice
Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs
The Combs family has received some good news regarding their legal issues. A judge has dismissed a RICO lawsuit against Diddy’s mother Janice Combs.
As per TMZ, Janice Combs will not have to stand trial for allegedly defrauding a musician of his royalties, music publishing and intellectual property. A former associate of Bad Boy Entertainment named Deon Best filed a lawsuit against Momma Combs back in 2024. According to the filing, he produced the song “Come With Me” from the Godzilla soundtrack back in 1998. Deon Best says he “controlled, owned, produced and/or created” the track, but ownership was still retained by Combs. Best, whose stage name was D1, says Janice Combs orchestrated a scheme to finesse him out of the work.
On Monday (Sept. 22), Judge Percy Anderson dismissed the claims with prejudice, which means Best can’t refile this complaint in federal court again. “Plaintiff’s federal claims asserted against Defendants under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act are dismissed with prejudice; (2) Plaintiff’s previously-asserted state law claims are dismissed without prejudice to refiling in an appropriate state court; and (3) Plaintiff shall take nothing, and Defendants shall recover their costs of suit,” the case notes read.
Diddy is expected to be sentenced Oct. 3.
-
Candace Owens Believes DOJ Doctored Texts Between Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin & His Roommate
-
X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women
-
Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music
-
Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance