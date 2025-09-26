ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Now Available For Pre-Order

ASUS / Xbox / ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X

Xbox might not be enthusiastic about the console front, but they are still moving forward with their handheld gaming ambitions with the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

ASUS announced today that the ROG Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld devices are now available for pre-order.

Developed in partnership with Xbox, both devices promise to deliver gen-on-gen improvements over the previous ROG Ally, while giving gamers the best Windows 11 gaming experience on the market.

To pull that off, both devices feature some serious hardware under the hood. The ROG Ally X is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor that ASUS says will help deliver “incredible energy efficiency.

The more powerful ROG Xbox Series X features the new AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor for next-level performance in AAA titles.

Pre-orders for both devices begin at 5:00 pm PST / 8:00 pm EST. The ROG Ally X starts at $599.99, while the ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $999.99.

You Can Also Win An Ultimate ROG Xbox Ally Accessory Bundle

You’re pre-order will not only ensure you get your hands on either of the handheld devices, but it will also enter you into a contest, allowing you to be one of ten lucky winners to score the ultimate ROG Xbox Ally accessory bundle—valued at over $500.

Each ROG Xbox Ally Pre-Order bundle package includes:

1 ROG Strix Arion (external SSD enclosure; SSD not included)

1 ROG Raikiri controller

1 pair of ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova Gaming Earbuds

1 ROG Bulwark (TV dock/USB hub)

1 ROG Xbox Ally 2-in-1 premium case

You can pre-order either of the devices from the retailers listed below: