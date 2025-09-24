Subscribe
Xbox Consoles Allegedly No Longer For Sale On Cotsco's Website

Cotsco Allegedly No Longer Selling Xbox Consoles Online, Gamers Thinks It’s A Wrap

It's the exact opposite when searching for Nintendo or PlayStation; both have dedicated pages featuring consoles, hardware, and games.

Published on September 24, 2025

Xbox Series X Console
Future Publishing / Xbox Consoles

Is it a wrap for Microsoft’s console business? Some gamers think so after reports alleged that Costco is no longer selling Xbox consoles online.

The Gamer and other outlets are reporting that Costco has reportedly stopped selling Xbox consoles online in the US and UK. 

A quick check of Costco’s website reveals that Xbox’s presence is nonexistent. We checked ourselves and were greeted by a screen telling us, “We’re sorry. We were not able to find a match.”

It’s the exact opposite when searching for Nintendo or PlayStation; both have dedicated pages featuring consoles, hardware, and games.

It’s also unclear whether the lack of availability of Xbox consoles is limited to online sales or means you won’t be able to find a console in a Costco location.

Some folks on Reddit have noticed a lack of Xbox products at brick-and-mortar locations. Cotsco has yet to address the matter, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to think this has to do with Microsoft’s current generation of consoles not selling well.

According to Engadget, the PS5 has sold roughly 80 million consoles while the Xbox Series X/S has sold around 42 million units.

Microsoft’s console struggles have seemingly compelled the company to adjust its business model, with once-exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles now appearing on rival platforms, including the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Is This the Beginning of the End for Microsoft Consoles? Gamers React

Gamers have been reacting to the news, and many believe it’s the beginning of the end for Microsoft in terms of producing gaming consoles.

“Here in Saudi, it’s been gone for a long time. Sellers don’t even wanna stock it anymore ’cause it just sits on the shelves. The price is way too high and there’s barely any support for the region,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user on X wrote, “Interesting to see Costco this, perhaps sales for xbox products just were not high enough to warrant them to carry it. I personally just can’t think of any reason why to buy an Xbox anymore unless you’re a die-hard fan. Get a PC & you can even play Sony exclusives eventually too.”

Time will only tell; at least the Xbox handheld is still coming.

You can see more reactions below.

HHW Gaming microsoft video games Xbox Series S Xbox Series X
