Subscribe
News

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Diddy was back in court on Thursday, trying to get his conviction overturned or a new trial.

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

diddy, cassie
Source: General / Radio One

Diddy was back in court on Thursday, trying to get his conviction overturned or a new trial.

He was found guilty in July on two counts of prostitution and has been in jail since his arrest last September. His sentencing is set for October 3. During the hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian did not make a decision right away and adjourned the court. Diddy’s lawyers say he was wrongly convicted under the Mann Act, a federal law meant to stop human trafficking and the exploitation of women.

They say the law was misused in his case.

His legal team says Diddy never paid anyone for sex, and instead just watched, which they say shouldn’t count as prostitution. They described him as a voyeur who enjoyed making and watching adult videos. His lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, said he had no commercial motive and that the government was going too far in trying to give him a much longer sentence.

Prosecutors are asking for several more years behind bars, but Diddy’s team says he should get no more than 14 months. Since he has been in jail since September 2024, that would mean he has already served most of his time.

His lawyers also said Diddy’s life has already been torn apart. His businesses in music, fashion, and media have collapsed, and his reputation has been ruined. They said his seven children are waiting for him to come home. His ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami, wrote a letter to the judge saying Diddy is “loving and real,” hoping to show the court a different side of him before he is sentenced.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Cam’Ron Compares Zion Williamson’s Weight Loss To A Crackhead, X Chimes In

Cassius Life
Cardi B on Call Her Daddy

Bardi's Booty Breakdown: Cardi B Talks Copious Cake Cutback Surgery & The Crack Catastrophe That Cost Her $13K

Bossip

Ray J Says RICO Case “Worse Than Diddy” Is Coming For The Kardashians But X Isn’t Buying It

Cassius Life
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Bossip
Trending Stories
Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
News

Cardi B’s First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

Donald Trump Signs Memorandum In The Oval Office
11 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
News

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops ‘A Written Testimony: Leaflets’ On His Bornday

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Current Events

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.
13 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown
News

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Turning Point USA
11 Items
Politics

Candace Owens Believes DOJ Doctored Texts Between Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin & His Roommate

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close