Drake To Sport More Calvin Klein Gear During 2014 Euro Tour

Why not continue a good thing? That seems to be the thought about Drake and Calvin Klein’s ongoing business relationship.

The Toronto native sported all Klein gear during the North American leg of his “Would You Like A Tour?” in 2013, and that will continue into the rappers next wave of shows in the new year. Drake is slated to take his talents to Europe, where he’ll rock more pieces designed by the brand’s creative director Italo Zucchelli.

A preview of the clothing has released and it features a denim jacket, sleeveless pullover, jeans, and a custom version of the “Obsession” sweatshirt from Klein’s Fall/Winter 2014 collection. It’s also worth noting that the color palette is gray, which gives it a distinctively different look and aesthetic that the last, primarily blue collection.

