Juvenile ft. Mannie Fresh & Dee-1 “He Gone,” Dave East “Folded” & More | Daily Visuals 9.29.25

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh have created their share of hits together throughout their illustrious careers and while younger Hip-Hoppers aren’t familiar with what these two men meant to the rap game, us OG’s do so when they decided to get back in the studio together y’all know we were all ears.

Linking up for the visuals to “He Gone,” Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Dee-1 take on doctor duties as they try to bring back a man to life with their tunes and an IV, but alas their efforts fall short as none of these men went to medical school. If you see an ambulance from Juvenile and Mannie’s hospital roll up, it’s a wrap for y’all.

Back in New York Dave East got something cookin’ up in the studio and for his clip to “Folded,” the Harlem representative gets lit and poured up in the lab before hitting the booth to spill out his feelings. That drink will forever get heads to pour their heart out one way or another.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Termanology and Sumit, YFN Lucci, and more.

