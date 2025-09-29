Subscribe
News

FBI Boss Kash Patel Decries Assata Shakur Mourners Online

FBI Boss Kash Patel Posts Assata Shakur Tweet, Says She Shouldn’t Be Mourned

Patel took to social media to address the late Assata Shakur by her birth-given name, and referring to her as a terrorist.

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

FBI Director Kash Patel aimed a social media post in the direction of the late Assata Shakur, referring to her by her birth-given name. Patel also framed Assata Shakur as a terrorist who fled the States to flee from “accountability” in connection to the slaying of a New Jersey state trooper.

On Sunday, Director Patel took to X and wrote the following message:

Joanne Chesimard didn’t “fight for justice.” She murdered New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in cold blood, then fled to Cuba to escape accountability. The FBI never stopped calling her what she was: a terrorist.

Mourning her is spitting on the badge and the blood of every cop who gave their life in service.

Assata Shakur was a member of the Black Liberation Army (BLA) and was with Zayd Malik Shakur and Sundiata Acoli when they were stopped on May 2, 1973, on the New Jersey Turnpike. A standoff ensued, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Foerster was shot and killed, while another officer was wounded. Zayd Shakur was killed, while the other BLA members were wounded.

Shakur maintained during the trial that she could not have shot and killed the officer, as she was wounded in the right arm. Shakur was eventually sentenced to life in prison in 1977 and later escaped a facility in New Jersey with the help of BLA members and the May 19 Communist Organization.

Shakur was granted political asylum in Cuba in 1984 and lived out her days there while being sought by American authorities.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

assata shakur Black History FBI

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard 'R' Ridiculousness On New Album, 'UY SCUTI'

Bossip

Cam Newton Claps Back At Tua Tagovailoa As Beef Escalates, X Piles On Dolphins QB

Cassius Life
Michael B. Jordan x Jordan Hewlett

Jordan For Jordan: Michael B. Jordan Does Perfect Impression For TikTok Sensation Jordan The Stallion

Bossip
2024 Lollapalooza Festival

D4vd’s Partying Friends Thought Dead Teen Found In Car Was His Girlfriend

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Current Events

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.
13 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
7 Items
News

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
News

Cardi B’s First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown
News

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
News

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close