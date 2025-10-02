Subscribe
Donald Trump Rants About 2 "N Words" During Quantico Speech

Donald Trump Claims There Two “N Words” That You Can’t Use During Rambling “Address” To Military Leaders

"I call it the N word. There are two N words, and you can't use either of them," Trump said while speaking to military leaders at Quantico during a meeting that honestly could have been a Zoom call that was put together by DEI hire, and current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Published on October 2, 2025

JIM WATSON / Donald Trump

Donald Trump says a lot of dangerously dumb things, and during his recent head-scratching speech to a room full of generals, he kept the nonsense coming.

In his address to military leaders, Orange Mussolini boasted that he moved a “submarine or two” to the coast of Russia, while at the same time claiming there two N words we can’t use, one of them being “nuclear.”

This isn’t the first time Trump referred to the world nuclear as the “N word.” It has become one of his many schticks during his incoherent rambling messes that he thinks are great speeches. He also made a similar reference while speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2023, while discussing the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

It was one of the many bizarre moments during the speech to military leaders in Virginia on Tuesday. They were all summoned from stations all over the world to listen to Hegseth talk about the “warrior ethos” and other ridiculous standards he would be implementing before introducing Trump, whom he claimed had their backs. 

We still have three and a half more years of this nonsense to deal with. You can see what folks had to say about the enormous waste of taxpayer money below.

Donald Trump
