Subscribe
News

GloRilla Says Cops Treated Her Like She's A Criminal

GloRilla Says Cops Treated Her Like A Criminal After Burglary At Her Crib

GloRilla has not been happy with the Forsyth County Police Department after her home was broken into.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

GloRilla has not been happy with the Forsyth County Police Department after her home was broken into.

During a recent home invasion, Glo claims to have lost over $7000,000 worth of personal property. The Memphis rapper was interviewed by Atlanta news stations WSB-TV about her house being broken into. Stating that she felt like she was being treated poorly by the Atlanta Police Department, “I feel like me, my brother, sister were victims in this situation but somehow they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects and I just feel like it’s all the way wrong”.

During WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Glo made her appearance, and the burglars broke into her home. Reports state that they ran out of the house once they started being shot at by someone inside the home. They were still able to get away with a load of expensive items. During a search in the rapper’s Memphis home, police found a large amount of marijuana in her bedroom closet. This led to Glo turning herself in for drug possession charges. She was released the same day on bond.

Her lawyer, Drew Finding, also made a statement about the lack of urgency, “The most egregious part is that there seems to be no movement whatsoever in this home invasion. But rather, within 24 hours, there were warrants for her arrest for a marijuana possession case. That’s unconscionable.”

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Young Thug Says “Free The OG Diddy” After Grabbing Baby Oil On Adin Ross’ Stream

Cassius Life
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions

The Sheduer Sanders Effect: Navigating Pressure, Patience & Public Image In The NFL

Cassius Life
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip
JT and Saucy Santana

Mayhem Magnet: Saucy Santana 'Rawrrr' Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

Bossip
Trending Stories
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
7 Items
News

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close