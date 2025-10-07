We Good? Joey Bada$$ Cancels ‘Dark Aura Tour’ 2 Weeks Before Kickoff

Joey Bada$$ fans will have to wait to see the MC live in concert. He has canceled his Dark Aura Tour two weeks before it was set to start.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Joey Bada$$ has left his fanbase in total shock. This week the Brooklyn, N.Y., talent let the world that his much-anticipated concert series will not be starting when originally scheduled.

“DUE TO CIRCUMSTANCES OUTSIDE OF OUR CONTROL, JOEY BADA$$ HAS TO CANCEL HIS TOUR INCLUDING OUT ATLANTA DATE ON 11/15. REFUNDS WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY PROCESSED. STAY TUNED FOR A DATE NEXT YEAR!” the announcement read. As expected, the news took his supporters by surprise, prompting many to theorize why Jozif Bodmon pulled out last minute. “Man, that’s tough — fans were hyped for it, and now it’s lights out before it even began,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Originally announced Aug. 18, Joey Bada$$ was slated to hit 25 cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Dallas. The “Waves” rapper was supposed to be joined by Rhapsody and Ab-Soul as featured guests. It seems the hearsay about why the tour was canceled landed on Rhapsody’s radar, prompting her deny that it was related to ticket sales. “Guys. Stop being simple. There are a number of reasons tours get cancelled. Tickets sales was not a reason here. Relax. with love!” she wrote on social media.



Joey Bada$$ has yet to speak on the matter.