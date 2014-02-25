Iggy Azalea Gets Naked For Nick Young In GQ [PHOTOS]

Australian rapper/model Iggy Azalea is fully prepared to release her major label studio debut album The New Classic within a week’s time. Yet in today’s fickle industry, there has to be more than the music to generate a healthy buzz.

That said, she conveniently began to date Los Angeles Laker guard Nick Young (who is commercially slept-on himself), and began to put her 5′ 10″ frame to use, modeling for various outlets.

GQ is able to juggle the best of both their respective worlds and the spotlight-seeking couple not only opened up a bit about their relationship, but posed for the magazine’s cameras which included Iggy getting naked in a modern decor and Swaggy P sporting his chest tats, looking like her pimp on the side.

As it turns out, Young reeled in the “Fancy” MC by selecting her for his weekly Instagram #WomanCrushWednesday series. Iggy may have taken the bait but she admits to GQ that “Nick’s really goofy and funny,” obviously the equivalent of Cupid’s arrow for her.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video of the happy couple, as well as them modeling the latest Versace in the gallery.

—

Photo: GQ/Anders Overgaard

