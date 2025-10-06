Subscribe
News

Travis Scott & Kendrick Now Have The Highest Certified Rap Song

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Surpass Drake With ‘Goosebumps’ As The Highest Certified Rap Song

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar make history together, “big stepping” over a familiar face.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar make history together, “big stepping” over a familiar face.

Drake fans, close your eyes for this one. Travis Scott’s 2016 turn-up anthem, “Goosebumps” has now become the highest certified rap song ever. What makes this even more interesting is who they surpassed in the process of making history. Drake’s “God’s Plan” held that spot as the highest certified rap song for about two years (October 30, 2023).

What makes this even sweeter is the ongoing beef Drake has had with both Trav & Kendrick. Of course, the biggest news last year was the back-and-forth between the West Coast MC and the 6 God. Which came to a brutal ending when Kenny dropped a bombshell of a diss track with “Not Like Us”. Putting the cherry on top, performing it at the Super Bowl halftime show. Drizzy fans even felt the second-hand embarrassment when Kendrick performed the diss track on one of the biggest stages.

Now the La Flame beef is a bit different; it’s personal. Drake was rumored to have had a falling out with the Houston rapper after a video resurfaced of him begging Future and Metro Boomin to preview “Like That” at a festival. In retrospect, that was the song that ignited the beef, where Kendrick made it clear there is no big 3: “It’s just big me”. The OVO rapper seemed to have felt a way about his former friends showing support for Kendrick.

9 years later, “Goosebumps” is on top as the highest certified rap song.

In other news, a leaked photo recently surfaced of what would have been Travis Scott’s stage set for his Egypt show. The photo shows tall trucks lined up against each other and their tires moving, creating sand to create a mist in the air. Unfortunately, the show never ended up happening due to the Egyptian Government vetoing Trav’s show license.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

HBO's Task LA Screening and Panel in partnership with KCRW and The Ringer

Bronny James Celebrates His 21st Birthday With A Sweet Message From Girlfriend Parker Whitfield

Bossip
Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party

Former WNBA Player Turned OnlyFans Model Liz Cambage Has Financial Advice For Fellow Hoopers

Cassius Life
Nationwide Double Impact

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Cassius Life
NAACP Image Awards Dinner

Rekindled Romance Realized: Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny Announce Their Engagement

Bossip
Trending Stories
President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

Cardi B
News

Cardi B Attacks Trump’s “Dictatorship Vibe”

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING
8 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims There Are Two “N Words” That You Can’t Use During Rambling “Address” To Military Leaders

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close