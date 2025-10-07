Subscribe
Pop Culture

LeBron James Euro Steps Retirement Talk With New Hennessy AD

LeBron James “Second Decision” Annoucement Was An AD For Hennessy

We have a new "Henny God!"

Published on October 7, 2025

LeBron James Euro Steps Retirement Talk With New Hennessy AD
Thearon W. Henderson / LeBron James

Leave it to LeBron James to find a way to have the internet talking about his next move.

Taking to social media, LeBron James dropped a teaser on Monday announcing that the “second decision,” a follow-up to the first maligned special, “The Decision,” when he dropped the now infamous, “I’m taking my talents to South Beach,” quote when he decided to join the Miami Heat, was coming.

In the clip, we see the Los Angeles Lakers superstar walking up to an empty chair before sitting down in it across from a man with the caption, “The decision of all decisions,” and leaving us with the date, “October 7th. 12pm EST.”

Immediately, the post sparked a wave of speculation, with many believing that James, who is in his 23rd season in the league, could be announcing his retirement from the game he loves.

Others believed that he could be announcing that he was taking his talents to another location, or heading back to Cleveland.

While some just knew it was AD, and possibly tied to Amazon, because today marks the start of October Prime Day deals, and James has already worked with the brand.

LeBron Took His Tastes To Another Alcohol Brand

It turns out the “second decision” was an AD, but it was for Hennessy V.S.O.P.

Welp.

This collaboration between James and the popular cognac brand is a massive decision for the man who famously loves wine and his tequila brand, Lobo. Still, now we might see him enjoying some Henny on the sideline.

If anyone will be happy about this news, it’s probably J.R. Smith, just kidding; he’s over the “Henny God” jokes. However, it appears that we can pass that mantle to his former teammate, LeBron James.

You can see reactions to the “second decision” below.

hennessy Lebron James
Alabama State Homecoming 2025

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought IT-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

Bossip
Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser

d4vd's Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Cassius Life
"Run" Atlanta Premiere

Dating Detox Done: Porsha Williams Says She's Seeing A Woman After Axing 'Narcissist' Simon Guobadia--Here's A Look At Pretty P. Willy's Dating History

Bossip
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party

Dame Dash Continues To Take Shots At Jay-Z Because “He Doesn’t Look Out For Nobody” As Social Media Begs Him To Chill

Cassius Life
Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference
6 Items
Current Events

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Cardi B
News

Cardi B Attacks Trump’s “Dictatorship Vibe”

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING
8 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims There Are Two “N Words” That You Can’t Use During Rambling “Address” To Military Leaders

WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller
10 Items
GALLERY

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired

