ScHoolboy Q & KiD CuDi To Debut Big On Billboard 200

The year of 2014 is but a mere two months old but Hip-Hop artists are already making their presence felt on the Billboard charts.

ScHoolboy Q’s long-awaited major label debut Oxymoron has proved itself worthy to become the country’s #1 album with an estimated 150,000-160,000 sold upon its release. Such a feat is even better than his labelmate Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-nominated debut good kid, m.A.A.d city which debuted at #2 on the charts.

Although second place generally isn’t a winner, KiD CuDi can proudly take home the runner-up honors after he pulled a “Beyoncé” on the game, releasing his Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon to iTunes on February 24, unbeknownst to most people’s knowledge.

The former G.O.O.D Music rhymer/crooner is expected to sell upward of 90K.

As for ScHoolboy Q (real name: Quincy Hanley), he’s charted two earlier albums: “Setbacks” (peaking at No. 100 in 2011) and “Habits & Contradictions” (No. 111 in 2012). They have sold 17,000 and 48,000, respectively, according to SoundScan. Kid Cudi’s album is presently only available through iTunes – and only as a full album. He follows in the footsteps of Beyonce, who released her surprise self-titled album in December as an album-only set through iTunes. (After a week, the set’s tracks became available for individual purchase.)

Ironically, ScHoolboy Q scored a minor hit off the aforementioned Habits & Contradictions album by sampling KiD CuDi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” record for his own “Hands on the Wheel.”

The ever genre-bending Pharrell also scored a win by having his Academy Award-nominated jam “Happy” take the #1 spot on the Billboard 100.

