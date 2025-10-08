Subscribe
News

Latto Clears The Air If She Was Sneak Dissing Cardi B

Big Mama makes it very clear, she comes in peace.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Big Mama makes it very clear, she comes in peace.

During Latto’s set at the Force Festival in Japan, she remixed some of her lyrics on “Put It On Da Floor.” On the chorus, the Clayco Rapper did some improv adlibs, saying, “p*ssy,” and trolls online were saying it was a shot at Cardi B. After a leaked scream battle between Cardi and Ice Spice’s manager, Latto’s name was mentioned multiple times. Where the Bodak Yellow rapper called her “p*ssy” for making peace with Ice Spice, and she is with all the smoke.

Responding with some adlibs already sounded like a stretch, and Latto commented under the blog’s video, who tried to stir the pot, denying that she sneak dissed anyone, “Well, no”. Shutting down that narrative expeditiously.

Others claimed she was just using her alleged boo, 21 Savage’s favorite adlib, “p*ssy”. There is not one Big 4L song in the world without the famous “p*ssy” adlibs.

During that same festival, Big Latto performed at there were more rumors. Surprise right? People online were speculating whether she was expecting her own little Georgia Peach. The online detectives claimed that she looked like she may have been expecting a baby and they ran with the story. As always, you know Latto cleared up any rumors around her name.

On her Japan recap dump on IG, her caption answered any claims that she is pregnant, “I ate tew much wagyu & ramen”

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Trump Confirms Diddy Asked Him For a Pardon: “I Call Him Puff Daddy”

Cassius Life
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Offset Finally Shuts Down Rumors He Slept With Saweetie, Says His Slippery Split From Quavo Was 'Deeper Than That'

Bossip
Love Is Blind

Breaking Down The Messiness Between 'Love Is Blind' Couple Kalybriah & Edmond

Bossip
Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser

d4vd's Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Cardi B
News

Cardi B Attacks Trump’s “Dictatorship Vibe”

Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference
6 Items
Current Events

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
10 Items
News

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals
News

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING
8 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims There Are Two “N Words” That You Can’t Use During Rambling “Address” To Military Leaders

WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller
10 Items
GALLERY

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues
News

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close