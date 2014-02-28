Bill O’Reilly Says Jay Z & Kanye West Are A “Fundamental Disease” [VIDEO]

Bill O’Reilly is clearly not a fan of The Throne (Jay Z and Kanye West), or probably any rapper. The FOX News host, and blowhard, feels that one way to help strengthen minority communities is to get rid of the “hardcore gangstas.”

He made the comments while speaking to President Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett on The O’Reilly Factor last night (February 28).

Reports Talking Points Memo:

President Barack Obama had invited O’Reilly to the launch of his new initiative called “My Brother’s Keeper” earlier Thursday. The program aims to create opportunities and improve conditions for young minority men, but O’Reilly said he doesn’t believe the White House sees the “urgency” of the situation in the streets. “You have to attack the fundamental disease if you want to cure it,” O’Reilly told Jarrett. “Now I submit to you that you’re gonna have to get people like Jay Z, Kanye West, all these gangsta rappers to knock it off.” “They idolize these guys with the hats on backwards, and the terrible rap lyrics and the drug and all of that,” he continued, adding that high-profile figures need to hammer young people with that message to “reverse the peer pressure.”

O’Reilly did think Magic Johnson was good guy, though. However, gangsta rappers, athletes and “tattoo guys,” not so much.

Watch the full segment below.

http://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=3267958019001&w=640&h=480

—

Photo: FOX News

// ]]>