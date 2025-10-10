Subscribe
The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of New York Comic Con

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

As expected, the cosplayers didn't disappoint on day 1, bringing the fictional characters to life. 

Published on October 10, 2025

Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz / @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

You smell that? No, it’s not pumpkin spice in the air; it’s the smell of nerdom and blerdom in the air. New York Comic Con is in full swing, and HipHopWired/CassiusLife was on the ground for day 1 to see some of the cosplay heat.

The biggest comic book convention on the East Coast is back, and that means New Yorkers get to see their favorite superheroes, villains, and other pop culture icons riding the trains and buses alongside them while on their way to work. 

Roaming the halls of the Jacob K. Javits Center were brilliant takes on Marvel characters like The Punisher and Daredevil. 

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / The Punisher / @Heros4Hire

We also saw cool takes on 2B from the Nier: Automata video game, Tin Man, Chun-Li, and Cammy from Street Fighter, legendary WWE superstar  Macho Man Randy Savage, Cornbread from Sinners, Homelander from The Boys, HIM from the Powerpuff Girls, The Penguin from Batman Returns, and so much more.

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / Chun-Li /@Barythaya

Of course, we show you better than we can tell you. Peep all the photos from Day 1 of New York Comic Con below.

NYCC 2025 Cosplay Photos

Tin Man (@Critical.mask)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / Tin Man

The Punisher (@Heroes_4_hire_costumes)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / The Punisher

HIM from Powerpuff Girls (@b.breezy.cosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / HIM

Buzz Lightyear / Mandalorian Crossover (@bensrightbrain)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / Buzz Lightyear / Mandalorian Crossover

Coraline (@allie.makeup)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / Coraline

Sam Porter Bridges / Death Stranding (@rj.nelsonn)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / Sam Porter Bridges

Homelander / The Boys (@lisa.mancinerh)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz / Homelander

2B From Nier Automata (@costumerkat)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

Cammy / Street Fighter (@dani_raine_)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

The Penguin from Batman Returns (@thecostumeaddict)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

The Macho Man Randy Savage (@themachodoc)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

Helldiver (@raymundo_2112)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

Cornbread From Sinners (@Daracell)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

DareDevil (@calebweekss)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

Billy The Puppet & Amanda Young From SAW ( @joshua_is_eno & @sophie_banks)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

Supergirl

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

Shogun of Newark (@aquarianthony)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

Deadpool (@beyondtheredsuit)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

Lydia Deetz & Beetlejuice (@sunseenli and @age_art)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez/ @PhotosByBeanz

